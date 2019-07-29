Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report sales of $178.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.10 million. Hess Midstream Partners reported sales of $164.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $758.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $772.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $874.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.40 million to $921.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess Midstream Partners.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,130. The firm has a market cap of $560.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.47%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.