Hexx (HXX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Hexx has a market cap of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.70 or 0.02209710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00940348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.31 or 0.03229352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00831137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00062019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00716682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00199659 BTC.

Hexx Profile

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

