HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $63.23. 14,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,178. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $835,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $279,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,557.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,845 shares of company stock worth $3,443,221. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

