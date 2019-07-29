HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 887,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $545,584.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,814 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.