HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $134,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,430.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

