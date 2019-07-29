HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.08. 61,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

