HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $215,791,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after buying an additional 606,781 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after buying an additional 536,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after buying an additional 249,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

