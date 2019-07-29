HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $3,098,242.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 443,232 shares in the company, valued at $26,203,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,395 shares of company stock worth $9,539,546. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

