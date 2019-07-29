HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Centurylink by 9.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 95,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Centurylink by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harvey P. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,209.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

