Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hibbett has outperformed the industry year to date, courtesy of its focus on enhancing omni-channel capabilities, loyalty program and store-rationalization efforts. Backed by these efforts, the company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein sales and earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. With this, Hibbett delivered second straight positive earnings surprise with a third sales beat. Results were also fueled by robust comps and e-commerce sales. Management expects momentum in e-commerce to continue backed by gains from mobile app enhancements, and BOPIS and ROPIS capabilities. It also raised earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, a bleak outlook for comps and gross margin for the fiscal year raise concern. Also, higher SG&A expenses might hurt operating margin moving ahead.”

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 763,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121,688 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,898,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

