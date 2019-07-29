High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 million and a P/E ratio of 27.20. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.07 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$46.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.