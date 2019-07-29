HOLD (HOLD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,328.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $536,942.00 and $6,328.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00286146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.01556684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00118927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000580 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

