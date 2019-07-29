Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,500 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after acquiring an additional 460,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $36,560,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 552.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 201,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

TTD stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,021. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.70, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,025,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.89, for a total transaction of $195,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,947.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,008 shares of company stock worth $27,859,770 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.