Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,529,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,260 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,791,000 after purchasing an additional 524,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after buying an additional 2,661,206 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 27,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

