Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 7,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

SLB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. 52,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

