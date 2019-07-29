Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 966 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1,067.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

