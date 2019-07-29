Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 877,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

