Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 618 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 1,164,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $259,710,000 after buying an additional 495,428 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 460,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 457,138 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $4.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura reduced their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,237. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,055 shares of company stock valued at $53,295,533. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

