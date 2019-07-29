Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78,919 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Home Depot worth $345,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $216.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on argenx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

