Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been assigned a $37.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

FIXX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 1,472,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,941. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $772.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 2,253.08%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, COO Siyamak Rasty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $13,204,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,600 shares of company stock worth $14,606,534 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after buying an additional 837,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

