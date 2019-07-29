Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 867,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Hubbell news, insider Darrin S. Wegman sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $498,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,071.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $2,477,468. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 190,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,436 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 298,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.35. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.