Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 7,988,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 24,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

