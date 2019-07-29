Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 78,142 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. 3,417,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

