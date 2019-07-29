Huntington National Bank Has $2.24 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 957,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,242,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,997 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 114.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,198,000 after purchasing an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,596,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.34. 10,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

