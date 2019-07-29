Huntington National Bank Has $71.76 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

