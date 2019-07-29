Huntington National Bank Has $993,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 22.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.73. 14,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.