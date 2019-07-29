Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.20. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.