Huntington National Bank Sells 1,552 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,557 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

