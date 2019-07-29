Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Kroger by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 135,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,397. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock worth $1,237,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.