Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,319,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 4,895,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

HUN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

