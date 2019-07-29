Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

