Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.44

Shares of Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and traded as high as $54.05. Hydrodec Group shares last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.18.

Hydrodec Group Company Profile (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

