Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYGS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright cut Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYGS. Emancipation Management LLC grew its stake in Hydrogenics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 11.1% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the second quarter valued at $764,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrogenics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,747. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.55. Hydrogenics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

