IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given “Hold” Rating at Tigress Financial

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,706. IBM has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $154.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

