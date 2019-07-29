Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.65. Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,206 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

