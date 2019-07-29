ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 2,557 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

In related news, Director Philip Getter purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

