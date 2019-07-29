IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Cap Tops $480,471.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $240.24 or 0.02486828 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $480,471.00 and $734.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

