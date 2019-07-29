IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $599.41

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.41 and traded as low as $582.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $584.00, with a volume of 53,711 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 598.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Lance Burn sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £1,510,000 ($1,973,082.45).

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes gift packaging and greetings, stationery and creative play products, design-led giftware, and bags. It also provides partyware products; and home, school, and office products. The company serves large and mid-sized retailers, other manufacturers and wholesalers of greetings products, service merchandisers, and trading companies.

