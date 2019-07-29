Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $155.63 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

