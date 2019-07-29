Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00 to $6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~6% (~$3.53 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

ILMN stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.41. 966,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. OTR Global cut Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.69.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,291 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,366. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

