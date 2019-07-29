Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $27.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,145. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $211,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $101,517.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,907.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,092 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Imax by 338.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Imax by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth about $6,666,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

