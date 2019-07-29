imbrex Reaches Market Cap of $155,270.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. imbrex has a total market cap of $155,270.00 and approximately $718.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00284307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.01536826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

