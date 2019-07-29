Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 3,915 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 77,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,862,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 118,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,009. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of iRobot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

