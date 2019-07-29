Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after purchasing an additional 624,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,816. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $451,630.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,199,063.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,118.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

