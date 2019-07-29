Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 207,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,535,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.