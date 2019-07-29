Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $685,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.20. 123,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

