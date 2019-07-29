Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BP by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after purchasing an additional 989,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 235,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.