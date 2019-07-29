Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 469.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.52. 25,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

