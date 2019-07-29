Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.20. 661,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

