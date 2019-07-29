Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $45.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 42.85%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.94. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.